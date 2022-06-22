IFS Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a mind-blowing video of a rescue operation done by his team to save a leopard. The wild beast was stuck atop a large mango tree in a village. The location of the region is still unknown. Pictures and videos of the 8-hour-long rescue operation went viral on social media, showing a large crowd gathered near the area to watch the unusual sight. The tweet reads, "8-hour long operation and the leopard was rescued. With no human injury and in a highly crowded region. Such time need mob management as well. Fantastic work by our teams." Odisha: Fire Dept Officials Rescue Leopard from Well in Sambalpur Using a Wooden Ladder; Watch Video.

Take A Look At The Twitter Thread:

Need this level of motivation in life !! pic.twitter.com/qcvDBsWJYP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 21, 2022

