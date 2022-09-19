A video of a leopard resting on a branch of a mango tree has surfaced online again. In this old clip, a leopard can be seen stuck up there. After 8 hours of struggle, the big cat was rescued. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter. "Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by a sea of people. We had to rescue him," Kaswan tweeted.

Watch Video:

Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by sea of people. We had to rescue him. pic.twitter.com/qvqSdKTzWD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

