New Delhi, February 28: A refugee woman from Myanmar was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Southeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim had alleged that before being gang-raped, she was made unconscious and was abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver from the Kalindi Kunj area.

The incident occurred on February 23. In her complaint, the victim stated that after the men gang-raped her in a room following her abduction, she was even thrashed by the accused. Later, they abandoned her on the road in an isolated area. Ghaziabad ‘Brutal Gang-Rape’ Is Fake Case, ‘Victim’ Cooked Up Story To Frame Men Over Property Dispute, Say UP Police.

"The police registered a case on February 25 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the gang-rape of the Myanmar national. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Auto Driver, His Aide in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar; Case Registered.

In the notice sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Maliwal DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, along with a detailed action taken report. The DCW has asked the police to provide information latest by March 3.

