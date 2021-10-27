Chandigarh, October 27: In a shocking incident, a married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-law's residence on Tuesday. The woman's family have alleged that her husband and in-laws used to beat her over dowry. Report informs that the deceased's husband and her in-laws have been booked under section Section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC. The incident has been reported from Verka of Amritsar in Punjab.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the 23-year-old deceased was married to Samsher, a labourer by profession around six months back. The deceased's mother has alleged that she was thrashed by her husband and in-laws since marriage over dowry demands. The mother reportedly said that the deceased's in-laws called her up to inform that her daughter was not feeling well in the morning . After that she was informed that her daughter had hanged herself to death from a ceiling fan. Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

The deceased's mother later alerted the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and found the deceased's body lying on a cot. “We have registered a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Samsher Singh and his other family members. Our raids are on to nab them. The body has been handed over to the family members after conducting her post-mortem.” Gurinder Singh, SHO Verka, was quoted as saying by the HT. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Newly-Wed Woman Found Hanging Inside Her Room in Bhopal; Hubby, In-Laws Booked for Dowry Death.

A similar case of dowry death was reported from Punjab last month. According to a report by The Tribune, a woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in Ludhiana district at her in-laws’ residence in September. On the complaint of the deceased's family, her husband and two of his cousins were booked for dowry harassment.

