Bhopal, September 27: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh where a newly-wed woman was found hanging from her room. Reports inform that after investigating the suicide case of the 31-year-old woman surfaced two weeks after the incident. Piplani police registered a dowry death case against her husband and in-laws. No suicide note was found by the cops.

According to a report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as Shanti. She was found hanging inside her room on September 12 around 5 pm by her husband Kamal, who is a vegetable vendor. The case came to light after the victim's parents registered a case into the death of their daughter. They are residents of the Kolar locality. Gwalior Woman Forced to Drink Acid by In-Laws Over Dowry Dies in Delhi Hospital.

In their statement, they said that Shanti's husband, her father-in-law, and mother-in-law pressured their daughter to bring dowry to start a new business. The TOI report states that the family members of the deceased had given around Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000 in the past but Shanti's in-laws demanded more money for a new startup. Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

As per details by the cops, Shanti was married in November 2020 and was staying with her husband and in-laws in Satnami Nagar, Piplani. Taking into consideration their statements, a case under section 304-B (Dowry death) was registered against three members of a family and further investigations are underway.

