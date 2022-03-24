New Delhi, March 24: A 29-year-old man in Rohini was shot dead by unidentified persons on Wednesday night near the KN Katju Marg Police Station here in North West Delhi's Rohini, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Shekhar Rana, was found injured in his car. After the incident, Delhi Police rushed to the spot. Delhi: 85-Year-Old Man Killed By Teenager in Najafgarh Area.

The victim was admitted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College (BSA Hospital) and later shifted to MAX Hospital, Pitampura where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

