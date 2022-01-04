Punjab, January 4: In yet another incident of violence against women, an unidentified man has been booked by Mohali police for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. Reportedly, the minor girl recently delivered a child at a hospital in Mohali.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the complainant, a 16-year-old minor girl said that she lived in Bihar and had moved to Mohali with her maternal grandmother in May last year. She alleged that when she had gone to a field nearby her village in Bihar in March, a man took her to an abandoned place and sexually assaulted her. Chandigarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Cousin, Impregnates Her; Booked Under POCSO Act.

Due to fear, the minor girl never shared her ordeal with anyone, however, the case came to light when she visited a hospital for stomach pain. Based on her complaint, police registered a zero FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the unidentified accused. The case has been transferred to the Bihar Police.

