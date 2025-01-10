New Delhi, January 10: The Delhi BJP held a protest on Friday against AAP for allegedly making "fake" claims regarding registration of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the electoral rolls ahead of Assembly polls. Hundreds of protesters were seen raising slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, with some attempting to breach the security barricade near Kejriwal's residence.

The police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from breaching security. Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency, New Delhi, ahead of Assembly polls. In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over applications for the addition of 13,000 new voters between December 15 and January 8. ‘Arvind Kejriwal Led-AAP Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Mega Claim.

BJP Stages Protest Near Kejriwal's Residence

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP workers and supporters take part in the 'Purvanchal Samman March' from Ashoka Road to Arvind Kejriwal's residence, to protest against the latter's remarks against the people of Purvanchal. pic.twitter.com/ycoJWt15f7 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, "Apparently many of these voters have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process." Kejriwal's remarks sparked an immediate backlash from BJP with party leaders condemning his comments. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled on February 5. Results will be announced after the counting of votes on February 8.