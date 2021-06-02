New Delhi, June 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the citizens of the nation to raise their voice in support of free Covid vaccination for all, as he underlined that the vaccine provides strongest protection against the pandemic.

"Vaccine is the strongest protection against Covid pandemic. You also raise your voice to provide free vacciation to everyone and to wake the government," he tweeted. Free COVID-19 Vaccination: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Vaccination Drive for People Aged 18-44 Years.

Rahul also shared the hashtag of #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination and attached a video over the Covid vaccine shortage in the country.

