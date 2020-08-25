Mumbai, August 25: Search and rescue operation continued at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district on Monday evening. As per the latest update by the Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari, two deaths reported so far, 18 still feared trapped. More than a dozen people are reported to be injured till now.

The tragic incident took place when a five-storey building, shortly before sunset, came crashing down leaving several trapped under the debris. The building was reported to be 10 years old. Raigad Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 7 Injured, Says Police; Casualties Feared to Rise as Scores Are Trapped Under Debris.

Raigad Building Collapse Update: 2 Dead, Over a Dozen, Injured:

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. As per Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari, two deaths reported so far, 18 still feared trapped. (Latest visuals) pic.twitter.com/nEgfpVFtJ3 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde arrived at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. The rescue operation is underway. Several people have been rescued and many are still feared to be trapped inside.

After the building collapse mishap, Union home minister Amit Shah expressed shock over the incident and assured all possible assistance with the rescue operations.

He tweeted saying, “The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).