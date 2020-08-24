Mumbai, August 24: A major building collapse was reported in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday. A five-storey building, shortly before sunset, came crashing down leaving more than 200 persons reportedly trapped under the debris. The first casualty was confirmed by the time this report was first published. Operation to minimise the loss of lives was underway.

"One dead and seven injured in the building collapse incident," a statement issued by the Raigad police confirmed. The injured victims who were pulled out from the debris were rushed to the nearest medical facility by the rescue workers.

The residential building contained 45 flats -- most of which were inhabited by both small and large families. The structure was located in Mahad, located in northern portion of Raigad. The area where the accident was reported is roughly 200 km away from state capital Mumbai.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE One dead and seven injured in the building collapse incident: Raigad Police#Maharashtra https://t.co/qKyJdHuJUz — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was communicating with the officials who were overseeing the rescue operations. A statement issued by his Office claimed that the CM is speaking to the elected local representatives and administration officials, assuring them of all assistance from the state government.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force were also rushed to the site after the building collapse was reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement on his social media handle that the Centre would extend all possible aid.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG, NDRF to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety," Shah said.

