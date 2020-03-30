Railway Hospitals Now Open to Central Government Staff Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: To help the government to cope with the rush at government hospitals across the country amid the coronavirus crisis, the Indian Railways on Sunday said its hospitals will now remain open for Central government employees.

The national transporter in its order said, "In view of the outbreak of the Covid-19, Ministry of Railways has decided that the services of railway hospitals across the country would remain available for all Central government employees on showing their identity cards." Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 215.

Earlier only railway employees were entitled for treatment at railway hospitals. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the railways has already suspended the passenger, mail and express train services till April 14.

Central government employees can now use railway hospitals. pic.twitter.com/GkQu0Wbv8u — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 30, 2020

The decision to suspend the passenger train services was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second special address to the nation on Wednesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The railways is running only freight train services to ensure the supply of the essential items. Railway production units have started preparing sanitisers, medical cots, IV stands and other essential medical items to meet the growing demand.