Three suspects from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested and one woman has surrendered in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore tourist who went missing with his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the breakthrough on X, adding that one more suspect is still on the run. "Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done," Conrad Sangma posted on X. Raja, 29, and his wife Sonam, 25, went missing on May 23 after leaving a homestay in Nongriat village. His body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra, with signs of foul play, including missing jewellery and a bloodstained machete recovered nearby. Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Father Hangs Her Photo Upside Down After Astrologer’s Advice, Says She Left With Hubby Raja Raghuvanshi at ‘Inauspicious’ Time (Watch Video).

Meghalaya Police Arrest 3 in Connection With Alleged Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

