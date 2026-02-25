What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi, February 25: A 54-year-old man, Ramnaresh Yadav, died after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, even as concerns continue to mount over suspected water-borne illnesses in the locality. Yadav had reportedly been battling health complications for over two weeks and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past 15 days before succumbing during treatment on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, his daughter Prerna Yadav alleged that contaminated water led to severe medical complications. “He initially suffered from diarrhoea, and later, due to a water-borne infection, infected fluid spread throughout his body. He had been admitted to the ICU for the past 15 days,” she said. According to the family, Yadav’s condition deteriorated after he experienced persistent vomiting and diarrhoea, which caused extreme weakness. His daughter claimed that swelling gradually developed across his body, following which he was hospitalised. Indore Water Tragedy: Major Administrative Overhaul in City Municipal Corporation After Water Contamination Incident.

Medical examinations allegedly revealed that his liver and kidneys had suffered severe damage. The family believes that the infection spread throughout his body, leading to organ failure and ultimately his death. Residents have stated that contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura has been causing illnesses for nearly a month, with several residents reportedly falling sick.

They claim that multiple deaths in the area may be linked to water contamination. While the administration has earlier informed the Assembly that around 20 deaths were linked to contaminated water, local suggest the toll could be higher. Yadav was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by four daughters, some of whom are married, while others are yet to be settled. Indore Water Crisis: ‘Not Here To Play Politics, Only Share the Grief’, Says Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

Officials from the health department have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death in this case. Further investigation is awaited to determine whether the fatality was directly linked to contaminated water.

