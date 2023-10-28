Jaipur, October 28: In a boost for the BJP ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, three senior Congress leaders, including former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, joined the saffron camp on Saturday. Besides Khandelwal, who had contested the last Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket, Chandrashekhar Baid, son of veteran Congress leader Chandanmal Baid, and former MLA Nandlal Poonia too joined the BJP.

Former Jodhpur University Students' Union President Ravindra Singh Bhati also joined the saffron camp on Saturday, along with retired IPS officer Kesar Singh Shekhawat, Bhim Singh Bika, Rajasthan Heritage Promotion Council Vice President Sanwarmal Mahiya, and Hari Singh, an Independent candidate from Mandawa. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Jyoti Khandelwal Joins BJP

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On joining the BJP, former Congress leader Jyoti Khandelwal says, "...Be it my tenure as mayor or my responsibilities towards the party, I have worked for the party with dedication... However, I continuously felt that workers who are working to… pic.twitter.com/DTLYuDjXNC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 28, 2023

Ravindra Singh Bhati has been active in Western Rajasthan for a long time. The BJP may field Khandelwal as a candidate from Kishanpole. Khandelwal had been a prominent female face for the Congress in Jaipur. She was in the Sachin Pilot camp and a contender for Congress ticket from Kishanpole. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Faces Rebel Challenge in 10 out of Its 61 Strong Seats; Congress in Three.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters here, BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh said: "(Ashok) Gehlot government is going to go. The Chief Minister's statements clearly indicate that his government has failed. The kind of words he used for ED shows his nervousness."

