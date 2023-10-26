The Congress party on Thursday, October 27, released its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The grand old party has fielded Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Motiram Koli from Reodar, and Heera Lal Darangi from Jhalod. With 19 names on the third list, the Congress has announced 95 candidates for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in the state. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases First List of 33 Candidates; CM Ashok Gehlot to Contest From Sadarpura, Sachin Pilot From Tonk; Check Names of Other Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Rajasthan Polls

Congress releases its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/3FPe0RmW9M — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Congress Third List

