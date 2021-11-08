Dausa, Nov 8: In yet another case of rising crimes against women in Rajasthan, a 23-year-old woman, hailing from Gurugram, was allegedly gangraped in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday. The woman was allegedly thrashed as well by the four men.

According to the women she had arrived in Jaipur to meet a female friend of hers with whom she had been staying for the past two days. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered

On Sunday, the boyfriend of the woman's female friend arrived in Jaipur. The victim, as per information, accompanied her friend's boyfriend to Dausa. The man had two other abettor with him.

In Dausa, the accused, as per the women, gave her alcohol to drink. The three accused were then joined by another person who then allegedly took turns raping her.

The woman was taken to the district hospital for medical examination by the police. The police after registering a case of gangrape took the complainant to the alleged scene of the crime.

The police have sent a team to Jaipur to interrogate the woman’s female friend to nab the accused at the earliest. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

