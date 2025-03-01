Jaipur, March 1: The Rajasthan government has introduced strict measures to curb child marriages, especially during Akshaya Tritiya (Akha Teej) and Peepal Purnima, which are traditionally associated with such practices. The Home Department has directed printing presses to verify the age proof of the bride and groom before printing wedding invitation cards. The date of birth of both individuals must be clearly mentioned on the invitation.

Additionally, authorities have been instructed to sensitize those involved in wedding arrangements, including halwais, priests, tent houses, band groups, caterers, and transporters, about the Child Marriage Prohibition Act. District Collectors, SPs, and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to be extra vigilant and activate the government machinery to prevent child marriages. Child Marriage in India: 2 Lakh Child Marriages Prevented During Past Year but 1 in 5 Girls Still Wed Below Legal Age, Says Union Minister Annapurna Devi.

The government has also mobilized support groups, women’s organizations, health workers, Anganwadi workers, Mahila Suraksha Sakhi, and Saathin Sahayogi to educate families and change mindsets about child marriage. Additionally, village-level government employees are required to report any cases of child marriage to the nearest police station. NCPCR Report 2024: Apex Child Rights Body Identifies Over 11 Lakh Children Vulnerable to Child Marriage 2023–2024, Takes Preventive Steps Under PCMA

Despite significant progress in recent years, National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data reveals that 20-29% of women aged 20-24 in Rajasthan were married before 18. To strengthen enforcement, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (Sub-Divisional Magistrates) will be held accountable for any violations in their areas, with possible disciplinary action.

In May 2023, the Rajasthan High Court ruled that village sarpanches must prevent child marriages under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996. The court directed the State government to ensure sarpanches and panches are aware of their responsibility and liable for failing to stop such marriages.

