Jaipur, June 5: A woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district killed her four children and then committed suicide allegedly after being tortured by her in-laws for years over a dowry issue, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Urmila, was at home on Monday with her children while her husband Jetha Ram was away in Jodhpur for work. Rajasthan Shocker: Women Dies by Suicide After Locking Her Four Children in a Paddy Drum in Barmer, All Five Dead.

She first locked her children, Vikram (5), Bhavna (8), Manisha (2), and Vimla (3), inside a millet tanker and then committed suicide by hanging herself. When family members noticed her absence by Sunday evening, they went to the house and found the bodies, following which the police were immediately informed. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Strangles Son to Death Over Property Dispute in Bharatpur, Arrested.

The police said that a thorough investigation will be conducted and although preliminary investigations suggest suicide, all aspects will be considered. However, Urmila's uncle, named Durgaram, has lodged a complaint alleging harassment of the victime by Jetha Ram and her in-laws over the past five years.

Police officials said that the relatives have also filed a complaint of murder and dowry harassment against the husband. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).