Jaipur, March 29: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student attempted suicide by consuming poison in Ajmer on Saturday night. The student took this extreme step after he was allegedly refused a class 12 board admit card by the principal of his school. The condition of the victim is critical. The police found a note where the boy blamed the school principal. Lucknow: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Mother for Getting Up Late in Morning and Not Studying.

According to the report by the Times of India, the victim was identified as Deepak Bohara (18). The complaint was filed by Deepak's mother. In her complaint, she alleged that Deepak was preparing for the board exams. He went to the principal multiple times to ask for the admit card but was refused the same due to short attendance. The mother of the victim also told cops that the school had withheld admit cards of 6 students for the same reason. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

On Saturday, the victim again went to the principal's office but was denied. Depressed, the victim consumed poison late Saturday night. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under SC/ST Act as the mother said they were humiliated by the principal and thrown out of her office. Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to JLN Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

