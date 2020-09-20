Jaipur, September 20: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the Rajasthan government decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in several districts. The law would effectively ban gatherings as it disallows the assembly of four or more persons in the public. No Curfew or New Restriction in Mumbai, Section 144 Continues to be in Place, Says Mumbai Police.

While COVID-19 is cited as the reason behind imposing the restrictions, it also comes at a time when farmer protests are feared to flare up in opposition to the agriculture reform Bills passed by the Narendra Modi government.

"Section 144 being imposed in several districts of the state from tomorrow, in public interest. I appeal everyone to follow it," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a post on social media.

The districts where Section 144 CrPC will be imposed are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

See Ashok Gehlot's Tweet

कल से प्रदेश के कई जिलों में धारा-144 लागू हो रही है, यह पब्लिक इंटरेस्ट में किया गया है। मेरी सभी से अपील है कि इसे फॉलो करें। बल प्रदर्शन के बजाय सरकार चाहती है कि इसे मेंटेन करने में पब्लिक आगे बढ़कर कॉपरेट करे। कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते संक्रमण के मद्देनजर यह जनहित के लिए है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 20, 2020

Rajasthan is one of the moderately affected states due to coronavirus in India. The state has so far reported 1,14,989 COVID-19 cases, with a surge of 1,865 new infections reported today. The cumulative death toll has been recorded as 1,336, with 14 more fatalities being reported on Sunday.

