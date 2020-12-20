Mount Abu, December 20: The northern India is under the tight grip of cold waves. The mercury has taken a dip in various states in the northern part of the country owing to continuous cold waves. Rajasthan has also been experiencing extreme cold conditions. Mount Abu has also reported extreme cold weather. The hill station has recorded a temperature below 1 Degree Celsius over past two days. Rajasthan Winters: Cold Wave Conditions Grip Parts of State, Mount Abu Shivers at 1.4 Degree Celsius.

The extreme weather conditions at Mount Abu however have become a pleasant treat to various tourists. They are enjoying the first-time ice in the city, comparing it to other hill stations in the country. "We're seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali, it's a wonderful feeling," said an excited tourist, as reported by news agency ANI. Winter 2020: Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days, Dense Fog Likely Over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and UP.

Read the Tweet Here:

Rajasthan: Cold wave grips Mount Abu as the temperature dipped below minus 1 degree Celcius in the hill station over the last 2 days. "We're seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali, it's a wonderful feeling," says a tourist. pic.twitter.com/Cibi2jGiER — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

The mercury dipped to -2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in the plains, Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of -0.3 degrees Celsius. Various districts of the state has been recording low temperatures. The Met department has predicted the chilly situation to continue to the next three to four days. The cold waves in Rajasthan are attributed to Himalayas.

Apart from Rajasthan, cold conditions intensified in parts of north India. Dense fog conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).