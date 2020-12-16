Jaipur, December 16: Cold wave conditions gripped Rajasthan with a dip in mercury levels in most parts of the state. According to India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Mount Abu recorded minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius today. Over the past few days, most places in Rajasthan recorded a drop of two to three degree Celsius in the maximum temperature. According to weather experts, the drop in temperature was due to dense fog in north-western areas along with a western disturbance. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

On Tuesday, Mount Abu and Sikar region in Rajasthan remained coldest with temperatures of -0.4 degree Celsius and 4.5 degree Celsius respectively. According to the details by the Jaipur Met office, biting cold conditions will further aggravate in the next couple of days across parts of state. Residents in Jaipur, Churu, Pilani witnessed a chilly morning as a minimum temperature dipped. Reports inform that the dense fog reduced visibility, especially in Jaipur, thus affecting road and rail traffic. Delhi Winters: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of National Capital, Minimum Temperature Likely to Drop to 4 Degree Celsius.

Apart from Rajasthan, cold conditions intensified in parts of north India. Dense fog conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

