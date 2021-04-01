New Delhi, April 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Rajinikanth after it was decided to confer with the 51st Dada Saheb Phalke award 2019 to the Superstar. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the superstar for his popular roles and endearing personality. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Rajinikanth for you. It's a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Dada Saheb Phalke Award announced today is award is for the year 2019. The 70-year-old actor is the star of superhit films such as Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday that Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award. "India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

The selection for the Dada Saheb Phalke award this year has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan, and Subhash Ghai. "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic", Javadekar tweeted.

