Bhopal, August 4: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday hosted a recital of "Hanuman Chalisa" at his residence in Bhopal. This development comes a day ahead of "Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony)" for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: PM Narendra Modi to Reach Venue at 12:30 pm, All Invitation Cards Fitted With Security Code, Says Chief of Temple Trust.

In a video shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on its official Twitter handle, Nath is seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa. On Sunday, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that all coronavirus protocols will be followed during the event. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Delhi BJP to Organise Live Telecast of Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Kamal Nath Hosts Hanuman Chalisa Recital at His Residence:

"Nothing should be read into it. It is purely a spiritual event," Gupta had said. On Saturday, Kamal Nath, who is also Pradesh Congress Committee president, said that Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian.

Nath could not attend "Hanuman Jayanti" celebrations in his constituency in April due to fall of his government. Earlier, Nath had installed a 101-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Chhidwara district.

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on Wednesday. The event will be attended by 175 prominent guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anadiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

