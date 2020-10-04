New Delhi, October 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan over phone over the ailing health condition of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The Union Minister underwent heart surgery at a Delhi hospital, his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. The 74-year-old leader, who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. Ram Vilas Paswan Undergoes Heart Surgery at Delhi Hospital, Says His Son Chirag Paswan.

In a tweet, Chirag Paswan, said, "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle," Chirag's tweet read.

Here's the tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan over phone, regarding Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's health issues. Ram Vilas Paswan underwent a heart surgery yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan is the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. His son informed that the Union Minister will undergo another operation in a few weeks if there is a need. Chirag thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

In September, Chirag had informed that his visit to Bihar for the final discussions over seat-sharing and other formalities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might be delayed as his father was unwell. In Bihar, polling in 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes and results will begin on November 10.

