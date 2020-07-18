Mangaluru, July 18: Congress councillor from Karnataka's Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) Ravichandra Gatti made a bizarre claim that coronavirus could be cured by rum with fried eggs. The video of Ravichandra Gatti in which he is seen asking people to drink rum and eat half-boiled egg, sprinkled with pepper powder to fight coronavirus, has gone viral on social media. The video surfaced on social media on July 16. Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim.

In the viral video, Gatti said, "Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90 ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes.." He added that he had tried many medicines but only drinking rum and eating half-boiled eggs helped him. He stated that he was suggesting these measures not as a politician but as a member of the corona committee.

Video of Ravidchandra Gatti:

#Mangaluru In this video that has gone viral, Ravichandra Gatti, Congress Councillor from Ullal CMC, asks people to drink rum, eat half boiled egg omelette, both sprinkled with pepper powder, to keep Covid-19 at bay @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxwc5BWfy8 — vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) July 16, 2020

In the one-minute-long video, Gatti could be seen holding a rum bottle. He was speaking in Kannada. "The district administration should find out why he shared such a video on social media. Gatti has been a social worker for the past 15 years. We will also discuss the matter with party leaders and take a decision," reported The Times of India quoting Mangaluru MLA UT Khader as saying. Netizens are criticising the Congress leader. BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM, to Work From Home for Few Days After Staffers at His Office ‘Krishna’ Test Positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases are increasing in Karnataka at a rapid rate from the past few days. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 55,115 on Saturday. Over 1,100 people also succumbed to the deadly virus in the state.

