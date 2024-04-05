On Friday, April 5, 2024, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision regarding key interest rates. This is the first announcement of the RBI MPC for the 2024–25 fiscal year (FY25). For the last six straight MPC sessions, the central bank has maintained the repo rate at its current level. Right now, the repo rate is at 6.5%. On April 3, the RBI MPC began its three-day meeting. RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%.

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.5% for FY25

#WATCH | On monetary policy decisions, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "The Reserve Bank decided to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%" pic.twitter.com/fKpkAaK8Q9 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Monetary Policy Statement by Shri Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor - April 05, 2024, at 10 am https://t.co/MNxOj5bbVN — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)