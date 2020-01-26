Republic Day 2020: From J&K UT Tableau to CRPF All Women Bikers, List of Firsts in R-Day Parade This Year

Republic Day parade 2020 | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: The 71st Republic Day featured an array of firsts this year, beginning with the inaugural wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Republic Day parade, which is the marquee celebration on the day, also featured aspects and extravaganzas which were not exhibited before. Here is a list of firsts in Republic Day 2020.

Captain Tanya Shergill, three generations of whose family has served in the armed forces, became the first-ever female military personnel to lead an all-men contingent of Army’s Corps of Signals at the Rajpath during the R-Day parade. Republic Day 2020: First-Ever Girls' Cadet Contingent in JNU Present Guard of Honour to V-C M Jagadesh Kumar.

This was also the first occasion when the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir presented its tableau in the iconic parade. The theme was "back to villages" - a campaign ran by the government in November-December to build confidence with rural residents of J&K. The tableau also showcased the state's rich culture and flora-fauna.

This was also the first occasion when the Republic Day parade featured the Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) - Mission Shakti. In no other parades held before, the Defence Ministry had showcased the anti-satellite weapon systems.

Watch IAF Displaying Aerial Extravaganza

Success to them is a result of hardwork, persistance... and firepower..A LOT OF FIREPOWER...!!! Touching the sky with glory is our @IAF_MCC Here are glimpses from the most awaited part of the #RepublicDayParade2020 , the Fly-Past#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/0SHZBfLQLG — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

The paraded ended with the trademark flypast of the Indian Air Force. However, it was more special this year as the IAF, for the first-time ever, used three advanced light helicopters for the "Trishul" formation.

In a message of women empowerment, the Defence Ministry had this year also assigned an all women bikers group of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to perform daredevil stunts during the parade. Led by Inspector Seema Nag, the contingent was received by a massive round of ovation by the gathering of VIPs as well as the commoners at Rajpath.