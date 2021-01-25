New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday unfurled the Tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat ahead of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. All Delhi Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

"Congratulations to the people of Delhi on 72nd Republic Day. The last one year has been very tough for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And due to this reason, we are celebrating Republic Day this year amid a low crowd presence. Otherwise, we would have celebrated Republic Day at Chhatrashal Stadium like every year," Kejriwal said speaking on the occasion.

He also recalled the day when the national capital reported largest number of coronavirus cases. Republic Day 2021 Parade Traffic Curbs: Check Roads to Avoid, Alternate Routes to Take, Metro Timings & Bus Route Diversions on January 26.

"We cannot forget November 11, 2020 -- the day Delhi reported 8,500 Covid-19 cases. New York city in the US reported 6,300 Covid-19 cases in one day and we saw that their healthcare sector almost collapsed. However, that it did not happen in Delhi as the health infrastructure in Delhi is quite strong.

"It took 6-7 years for the Delhi government to strengthen its healthcare system both in the private and the government-run hospitals.

"We could do this because we were prepared, otherwise we would have faced the same trouble as New York," Kejriwal said.

He also lauded the Delhi Health Department and its officials for serving the people relentlessly day and night by putting their lives at risk when the pandemic was at its peak.

"Being the Chief Minister, I am proud of Delhi's healthcare system and the officials, doctors, volunteers... the Delhi Police, and everyone who relentlessly served the people during the tough times," he said.

Recalling the early days (March-April) of Covid-19 in Delhi, Kejriwal said as the people were losing thier jobs, there was stress and disappointment among the common people as well as the government.

"However, our government distributed 5 kg ration every month to over 1 crore people. We provided food with 10 lakh food packets to people everyday at different locations. The Delhi government also took care of auto and taxi drivers, rickshaw-pullers and many others who lost their job," the Chief Minister said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).