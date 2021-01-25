Srinagar, January 25: Security in Jammu and Kashmir was beefed up on Monday to ensure that the 72nd Republic Day functions pass off peacefully a day later in the union territory. Although authorities maintain that security scenario is more relaxed in J&K in comparison to previous years, a multi-layered security was put in place, especially in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, for the celebrations on Tuesday.

Random frisking of passengers and private vehicles, mobile security bunkers, makeshift checkposts, CCTV surveillance, sniffer dogs, deployment of sharpshooters atop high-rise buildings in close vicinity of the main parade venues in Jammu and Srinagar were among the arrangements made. Republic Day 2021 Parade Traffic Curbs: Check Roads to Avoid, Alternate Routes to Take, Metro Timings & Bus Route Diversions on January 26.

All entry and exit points to Srinagar were sealed and movement into the city allowed only after thorough checking of vehicles and frisking of occupants. "Drone surveillance was also mounted to ensure foolproof security arrangements," a senior police officer said.

The main Republic Day function would be held at Maulana Azad stadium in Jammu, where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolour and take salute at the parade. The national flag would also be hoisted at all 10 district headquarters, where the district Development Commissioners concerned would take the salute.

Directives have been issued to all senior and middle-level officials to ensure their attendance at the Republic Day function at their places of posting. As the Kashmir Valley is reeling under extreme cold wave these days, not many commuters and vehicles were seen on the main roads in Srinagar. Markets also closed earlier than scheduled as shopkeepers avoided getting caught in any security-sensitive situation.

