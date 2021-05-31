Bengaluru, May 31: In a bizarre incident, a gang of thieves allegedly managed to steal large quantities of gulab jamun and rasgulla tins along with several packets of cooking oil from a restaurant in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The miscreants allegedly broke the glass door, entered the hotel, and decamped with these goods from the restaurant. According to a report by TOI, Santanu Mondal, business manager of Absolute Barbeques had filed a complaint about the robbery. Mondal filed the complaint with Mico Layout police on May 28, four days after he found out that the restaurant was looted.

Giving details about the incident, Mondal told police that the restaurant was shut since April 24 due to the state-wide lockdown in Karnataka. He further stated that when he visited the hotel a month later on May 24, he was shocked to see that some miscreants had broken the glass door and entered the hotel and taken away large quantities of goods. Robbers Smash Man’s Leg Using Brick, Manage To Rob His Phone and Bag in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

The manager of the restaurant mentioned in his complaint that the miscreants took away 12 tins of gulab jamun, 24 tins of rasgulla weighing around 89 kg. Apart from the sweet delicacies, the thieves managed to take away about 530 packets of cooking oil, each packet of one litre from the hotel. The manager stated that in all, the robbers took away goods worth Rs 89,000. The report informs that the Mico Layout police have taken up a case of burglary for further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).