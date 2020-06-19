New Delhi, June 19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been put on oxygen support. Jain's condition deteriorated after his lung infection increased, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Friday afternoon. On June 17, Jain had tested positive for COVID-19, after his sample was taken for the second time.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. On Thursday, senior officials informed that the condition of Delhi Health Minister has improved but fever had not subsided. Satyendar Jain is being kept on oxygen support on and off as per the requirement, they said. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the Health Ministry as Health Minister Satyendar Jain is hospitalised with coronavirus infection. Sisodia will now be responsible for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the national capital.

According to reports, four MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party, including Jain, have tested positive for the virus so far. On Wednesday, the corona report of Atishi, who is the MLA from Kalkaji, also came out to be positive. Atishi is at her home with mild symptoms. Also, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand are the other two leaders that have been tested corona positive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).