New Delhi, April 15: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that notices have been issued to schools over complaints of arbitrary fee hikes and asserted that her government is committed to transparency and protection of children's rights in education. These schools have been asked to respond, failing which strict action will be taken against them, the chief minister told PTI and asserted that "no school has the right to harass parents over fees or remove students unfairly".

Addressing a 'Jan Samvad' (public meeting), the chief minister said she received a complaint about a private school in Model Town allegedly increasing fees and expelling students. Sharing the incident in a post on X, Gupta said, "Today, a case related to Queen Mary's School in Model Town came up, where parents complained about unjust fee collection and the expulsion of students." The chief minister called an official and directed him to immediately cancel the registration of Queen Mary's School in Model Town. Delhi Schools Warned - No Harassment or Fee Hikes, Says Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

There was no immediate response from the school. A parent, whose daughter studies in the same school alleged that the school suddenly increased its fees last year. "When we refused to pay the additional amount, the school kept my daughter in the library and did not allow her to attend any of her classes," he said. The matter has been taken seriously and officials have been directed to carry out an immediate investigation and take necessary action, the chief minister said. "No school has the right to harass parents over fees or remove students unfairly," she said, adding that all schools are expected to follow set rules and regulations, and any violation will result in action.

"A zero-tolerance policy is in place for any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity -- no negligence will be accepted. Our commitment is clear that every child deserves justice, dignity and quality education," Gupta said. She emphasised that the Delhi government remains committed to transparency, equal opportunity and protection of children's rights in education. "Notices have been issued to schools against which complaints of arbitrary fee hikes have been received. These schools have been asked to respond, failing which strict action will be taken against them," the chief minister told PTI. Delhi CM Orders Strict Action Against Private Schools for Arbitrary Fee Hike.

Several protests have been held by parents in recent weeks against schools on the fee hike issue. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi took a dig at the BJP and challenged the chief minister to immediately stop fee hikes in all private schools. In a post on X, Atishi said, "Rekha Gupta, I challenge you to immediately issue an order to halt the increased school fees. Until a thorough audit of school accounts is carried out, no private school should be allowed to charge higher fees."