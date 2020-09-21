New Delhi, September 21: After a gap of more than five months, some states have allowed schools to reopen. As part of the unlock 4, the centre has allowed the partial reopening of schools and said that students of class 9 and 12 can return on a purely voluntary basis.

The government also made it clear that it is not mandatory for educational institutions to resume schools from Monday. The schools were closed since March in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Centre has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12. India Records 86,960 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Surges to 54,87,580.

Andhra Pradesh:

Schools in Andhra Pradesh resumed normal classes from Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Assam:

Similarly, High and higher secondary schools in Assam are set to reopen from Monday.

Jammu & Kashmir:

In Jammu & Kashmir, schools reopened, however, attendance of students will be on a voluntary basis.

Goa:

The decision regarding reopening of schools, especially for class X and XII will be taken in Goa only after October 2, in consultation with experts and considering the pandemic situation,

Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have announced that they will not allow classes to resume from Monday. Bihar’s education department will hold a meeting on Tuesday to take a decision on reopening school in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).