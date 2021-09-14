Thiruvananthapuram, September 14: In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man drowned in the sea at Azhimala Beach in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. The man slipped from rocks while taking a selfie. The deceased has been identified as Jayan. He is a native of Thiruvallam. The deceased arrived at the beach with his three friends by Monday afternoon. Selfie Turns Fatal: Karnataka Couple Drowns in Kali River While Taking Picture.

All the four men were returning after a function in Arumanoor. They reportedly went to the scenic location near the Azhimala Siva temple after the engagement function. The incident took place at 1 pm on Monday. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, Jayan climbed the slippery rocks to take a selfie while his friends preferred to be at the beach. Selfie Turns Fatal: Man Falls From Toy Train to Death in Darjeeling While Clicking Pictures.

When Jqayan was busy taking selfies, he was swept away by a massive wave. The spot is reportedly an accident-prone zone as in the past also such incidents had taken place. As per the media report, the sea was rough, and the deceased’s friends did not get any chance to pull Jayan back. Coastal wardens, coastal police and the fire and rescue service then jointly launched a search operation to recover the 36-year-old’s body. Jayan’s body was recovered by 2 pm on Monday.

