Karwar (Ktk), Apr 13 (PTI) A couple drowned in Kali river in Joida town of Uttara Kannada district while taking a selfie, police sources said on Tuesday.

The bodies have been fished out.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when they lost their balance and fell into the river while taking the selfie, the sources said.

They were from Bidar.PTI GMS

