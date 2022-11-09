Howrah, November 9: Two teenagers were mowed down by a local train while clicking selfie on railway tracks in West Bengal’s Howrah district, GRP said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Mahishrekha bridge between Kulgachia and Bagnan railway stations on Monday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Sharif Ali Mullick and 14-year-old Shariful Mullick, both residents of Sattar Mullick Para in Bagnan area, he said.

The bodies were recovered and handed over to their parents after post-mortem examination, he added.