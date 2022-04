Pune, April 25: Senior IAS officer and former Union Home Secretary Dr. Madhav Godbole passed away following a cardiac failure at his home here on Monday, a family member said.

He was 85 and breathed his last surrounded by his family members. Dr. Godbole is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul and daughter-in-law Dakshina, daughter Meera and son-in-law Mahesh and grandchildren.

Dr. Godbole completed his Master in Arts and a PhD in Economics from University of Mumbai then did his M.A. in Development Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts, US.

Author of around 22 books, penning papers, and as a regular columnist with several major publications, Godbole took voluntary retirement in March 1993 when he was the Union Home Secretary and Union Secretary, Justice.

During his long bureaucratic career he chaired several important government committees, including the Enron Power Project in Maharashtra and management of India's international borders. Senior Congress Leader K Sankaranarayanan Passes Away at 89.

He also served in key positions in Maharashtra like Principal Finance Secretary, Chairman of Maharashtra State Electricity Board, and at the Centre like Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas Secretary, Urban Development, besides a five-year stint with Asian Development Bank at Manila, Philippines.

