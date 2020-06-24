Mumbai, June 24: The Indian stock market opened in the green echoing positive cues from the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 35,647, up 217 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,533 at 10 am on Wednesday. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 15,968 COVID-19 Cases, 465 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh Mark.

India reported 465 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in the past 24 hours. The positive cases in India increased to 4,56,183 including 1.83,022 active cases. The death toll has jumped to 14,476 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday

Talking about the global markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131 points to 26,156.1, the S&P 500 gained 13 points, to 3,131. The Nasdaq Composite added 74 points to 10,131.

The Asian shares touched a four-month high on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic on the outlook for a re-opening of the global economy even as COVID-19 cases continued to increase. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.39 percent to reach its highest since early March.

