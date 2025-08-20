Ahmedabad, August 20: In a shocking case, a Class 10 student of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad died following a knife attack allegedly carried out by a Class 8 student. What began as a scuffle between the two students soon spiralled into deadly violence. According to police, the victim, who was attacked by the Class 8 student along with seven to eight others on Tuesday afternoon, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The clash reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute a few days earlier. More details are awaited about the incident. The incident sparked outrage among parents and community members. Furious relatives and members of the Sindhi community stormed the school premises, assaulting the principal and staff, and vandalising classrooms and property. Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

Class 10 Boy Dies After Knife Attack in Seventh Day School

Ahemdabad, Gujarat: A student dies after a knife attack at Seventh Day Adventist School, sparking protests and roadblocks by Sindhi community members and relatives demanding justice and expressing anger pic.twitter.com/PUmFfwKKAg — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A student dies following a knife attack at Seventh Day Adventist School, sparking protests and roadblocks by members of the Sindhi community and family demanding justice pic.twitter.com/HQPDfMM4k2 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On the student stabbing incident, Joint Police Commissioner Sharad Singhal says, "The victim was a 10th-grade student, and the accused, from the same class, had been involved in ongoing conflicts over the past week..." pic.twitter.com/XoMGirFnrY — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Protesters accused the school of negligence and have refused to accept the student’s body until “justice” is served. Some parents also staged a road blockade in support, demanding immediate action.

School administrator Mayurika Patel defended the institution, saying, “The accused child had a history of complaints, and action was taken earlier. This incident did not occur inside the classroom but outside the school premises. The knife was kept in a car, not brought into the school. Still, we will take strict action, including issuing an LC against the child.” Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

Police rushed to the school following the incident, identifying the attackers and beginning legal action. The Khokhra police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and are scanning CCTV footage as part of their investigation. A case of murder has been registered.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Rohit Chaudhary confirmed that the school failed to inform authorities promptly and has been issued a notice to explain its conduct. The school has also declared a holiday to pay tribute to the deceased student.

