Ahmedabad, February 16: In a shocking crime, two men in Ahmedabad murdered their friend for money after luring him for drinks and later dumped his body in the Narmada canal. The crime came to light after the family of 27-year-old Jayesh Vanzara filed a missing person complaint at Nikol police station when he failed to return home on February 9.

Investigations revealed that INR 18 lakh had been credited to Vanzara’s account as part of a business deal he had helped facilitate. Upon learning about this, his friends, Sachin Panchal and Vivek Khatri, devised a plan to steal the money. Delhi Shocker: Drug Addict Kills 65-Year-Old Mother After Heated Argument Over Money, Arrested.

On February 9, they invited Vanzara to drink with them at Narmada Canal Road in Gandhinagar. Knowing his account details and password, they spiked his drink with sedatives. Once Vanzara lost consciousness, they transferred INR 5,500 from his account to theirs. To eliminate evidence, they pushed him into the canal, abandoned his bike on another road, and fled the scene. Karnataka Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter for Not Heeding ‘Advice’ on Relationship in Bidar, Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

When Vanzara’s family reported him missing, police launched an investigation and uncovered the gruesome truth. Panchal and Khatri were soon apprehended. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Authorities are further investigating the case, and legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns about trust and safety among close acquaintances. Police are also probing whether the accused had planned to siphon off more money from Vanzara’s account before his murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).