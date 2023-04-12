Mumbai, April 12: 29-year-old Monika Verma have been arrested for murdering her in-laws with the help of her boyfriend Ashish. It is said that the accused took the step as she was finding it difficult to continue her relationship with Ashish since her husband and in-laws had found out about it and were placing a lot of pressure on her.

Reports suggest that the accused was left agitated after her smartphone was taken away after her husband discovered her sex chats with her lover. Gujarat Shocker: Mother Kills Son To Clear 'Obstacle' in Extramarital Affair With Brother-in-Law, Both Arrested.

Monika is accused of hatching a conspiracy with her boyfriend to have her in-laws killed and have it appear to be a theft after the family discussed selling off sections of their home in Gokalpuri, in northeastern Delhi, and moving to Dwarka.

How could a housewife with a five-year-old son act in a cunning criminal manner without fear of repercussions. During the pandemic, Monika resumed her social media activity while being confined to her home due to the lockdown. Since her marriage in 2016, she has hardly had any time for this.

However, it was during the pandemic when she resumed her social media activity while being confined to her home due to the lockdown. Now that she was able to communicate with people outside of her immediate circle owing to the vast reach of social media, she came in touch with Ashish.

The two spoke frequently and quickly grew fond of one another. They eventually met at a hotel on Valentine's Day in February 2021 after their conversations eventually degenerated to sexting. Ahmedabad: Woman Makes Sister Marry Lover To Hide Extramarital Affair.

As these trysts in various Ghaziabad hotels became frequent, she soon visited Ashish's mother as his girlfriend. Though Monika was married and had a child, the two were inseparable and desired to spend the rest of their lives together. Things, however, took turn when her husband Ravi discovered her sexual discussions, and led to the horrific crime.

