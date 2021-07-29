Thane, July 29: A sex racket was busted in Dombivli by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane police on the night of July 26. The sex racket was being operated in a lodge. The officers raided the lodge and arrested six persons for allegedly forcing women into prostitution. Four women were rescued. Cops are currently looking for the others involved in the sex racket. Sex Racket Busted in Vasai, 4 Women Rescued, 2 People Including Transgender Arrested.

The anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane police had received information about a sex racket being operated in Sairaj Lodging and Boarding, situated in Dombivli east area. A fake customer was sent to confirm the same. On the night July 26, a team raided the lodge and arrested the accused while rescuing the women allegedly forced into prostitution, TOI reported. Online Sex Racket Busted in Noida, 2 Arrested.

Those arrested include the lodge manager, cashier, two waiters and two agents. They have been charged with Sections 376 (2), 370 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code or IPC. The four women who were rescued have been sent to a correctional home.

Following the raid by officers of the Thane police, cops in Dombivli are facing flak for not taking action against the sex racket. TOI reported that citizens were questioning why the Dombivli police did not act against the racket that was being operated right in the middle of the city.

