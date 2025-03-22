New Delhi, March 22: A massive fire broke out in footwear showroom in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday morning, leading to major traffic jams near the area, a Delhi Fire Services official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, the official said. The call regarding the fire was received at 11.17 am on Saturday, he said, adding that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot when a black smoke was seen billowing out of the Bata shoe showroom.

The firefighting operations is still ongoing and the area has been cordoned off. "We are just following protocol in case of the building collapses. We have cordoned off the area so that no one can be injured," the DFS official said, adding that firefighters are also making sure that the blaze doesn't spread to other buildings. Delhi Hotel Fire Video: Restaurant in Shaheen Bagh Engulfed in Flames After Electrical Wires Catch Fire, Operation to Extinguish Blaze Underway.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Bata Shoe Showroom in Shaheen Bagh

Further, commuters also experienced traffic snarls in the area due to the ongoing operations by the firefighters. A long stretch of traffic jams for three kilometres was seen near the area, a commuter said. Delhi Fire: 30 Shanties, Two Factories Gutted in Massive Blaze in Dwarka Mor Area, No One Injured.

A senior police officer said that as they got to know about the fire, teams from various police stations were rushed to the spot. "Police teams are working with the firefighters. Our teams are trying to maintain law and order in the area. Traffic police have diverted the vehicles so that the fire engines can reach the spot," the police officer said.