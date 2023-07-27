Karnataka, July 27: In a heartwarming display of unity and interfaith harmony, Kukanur town in Karnataka's Koppal district sets an inspiring example for the world. Recently, a Hindu priest inaugurated a mosque, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the region. According to multiple reports, the incident took place in Bhanapur village, Kukanur taluk, where Swamiji of Hindu Samaj led the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Itagi Masjid in Kolipet town.

The presence of Basavalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Sridhar Murudi Math, Yalaburga, and Mahadevaya Swamiji of Annadaneshwar Shakhamath, Kukanur graced the ceremony. The act of religious inclusivity drew applause not only from within India but also from diverse communities across the globe. Maharashtra Sets Communal Harmony Example: Muslims To Celebrate Bakrid Day After Ashadi Ekadashi in Aurangabad's Pandharpur.

"Our behaviours should be a model for the younger generation. We all have to live like that. Only then can peace and tranquillity be established in society," emphasised Basavalinga Shivacharya Swamiji, underscoring the importance of fostering a harmonious coexistence between different faiths. Mahadevaiah Swamiji further expressed pride in the rural areas' ability to celebrate all festivals peacefully, showcasing the unity that defines the region. Karnataka: Man Dies After Falling into Overflowing Waterfall in Udupi, Video Goes Viral.

"Muslim society wants peace and harmony. We are all like brothers in Kukanur. So we invited Swamiji to inaugurate the mosque," stated Muhammad Ali, the leader of the Muslim community, reiterating the town's commitment to mutual respect and understanding. Notably, the bond between the two communities extends beyond religious ceremonies. Hindus and Muslims in Kukanur participate in each other's celebrations and festivals, epitomising the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood.

Muslims have actively engaged in bhajans at temples organised to please the rain god, and during the month of Shravana, they offer dasoha (food offerings) at Hindu temples. Hussainsab Kuknur, in charge of Itagi mosque, highlighted that Hindus also contributed their support by donating to the mosque's reconstruction, further reinforcing the strong bond between the two communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).