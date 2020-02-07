'Shaheen Bagh Getting Biryani From Money Collected as Bribe': BJP MP Parvesh Verma Attacks Manish Sisodia After His OSD Was Arrested Over Graft Charges

File image of Parvesh Verma | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 7: BJP West Delhi Lawmaker Parvesh Verma on Friday said that Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government was supplying biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters with bribe collected by the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The bureaucrat, Gopal Krishna Madhav, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday for taking bribe of Rs two lakh. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Hails CBI On Arresting His OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav Over Bribery Charges, Calls For Strict Action.

"OSD toh naam hota hai,jo uske malik hain, jo humare deputy CM Manish Sisodia ji hain, yeh sare paise unhi ke jeb mein jata hai aur woh unhi paise se Shaheen Bagh mein briyani pohuchate hain (OSD is just the name, all this money goes to Manish Sisodia's pocket and he uses this money to send biryani to Shaheen Bagh)," Verma said. Parvesh Verma Banned From Campaigning Again For 24 Hours, EC Cracks Whip For 'Terrorist' Jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

ANI Tweet:

Verma has been targeting the AAP government over the ongoing Anti-Citizenship law protests at Shaheen bagh. Recently, the Election Commission of India had temporarily banned him for campaigning for claiming that protesters were capable of rape and murder.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has welcomed the arrest and called for strict action for the accused. "...What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example. I have no issues with the timing of the arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero-tolerance for corruption," Delhi Deputy CM said in a tweet.