New Delhi, October 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed wishes to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Sharad Purnima’. In a post in Hindi on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt wishes of Sharad Purnima to all my family members across the country. May this sacred occasion bring prosperity, happiness, and excellent health to all of you. May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Chandradev bring welfare to everyone; that is my prayer.”

Earlier, PM Modi lauded the Indian para-athlete contingent for their historic performance at the World Para-Athletics Championships 2025, held in New Delhi. India registered its best-ever medal tally at the event, securing 22 medals, including 6 Gold medals, marking a new milestone in the nation’s para-sports journey. Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, Ashwina Purnima Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

PM Modi Greets Citizens on Occasion of ‘Sharad Purnima’

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को शरद पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर आप सभी के लिए संपन्नता, प्रसन्नता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। मां लक्ष्मी और चंद्रदेव की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

PM Modi also expressed pride in India hosting the prestigious global event for the first time and said in a post on X, "A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year’s World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours.” Sharad Purnima Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament, he said. In an earlier post on social media, PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Jaipur hospital fire tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Eight people were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU ward of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur late on Sunday, officials said early on Monday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).