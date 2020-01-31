Sharjeel Imam Distributed Anti-CAA-NRC Pamphlets With Misleading and Intimidating Facts: Delhi Police

Sharjeel Imam (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 31: Delhi Police on Friday, January 30, said that Sharjeel Imam, a research scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had prepared Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) pamphlets with misleading and intimidating facts and distributed it to various masjids. A copy of the same was recovered, police said. Sharjeel Imam Admits Viral Video Genuine, Believes India Should Be Islamic State: Delhi Police Sources.

Delhi Police Crime Branch also recovered one laptop and one desktop computer of Imam from his rented accommodation in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Cops also found his mobile from his house at Kako in Bihar's Jehanabad. Sharjeel Imam was arrested on Tuesday after a video of him making anti-national comments went viral on social media. 'Sharjeel Imam's Hands Should Be Chopped Off For Beheading Muslim Community', Says Shiv Sena in Saamana Editorial.

Delhi Police on JNU student Sharjeel Imam case: Sharjeel Imam had prepared an anti CAA/NRC pamphlet with misleading and intimidating facts&distributed it in various masjids, copy of same recovered. https://t.co/vQbYBktIYO — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

During interrogation, he admitted that the videos are genuine. However, all his videos have been sent to forensic science laboratory for examination. Cops are also examining his social media accounts and call records to enquire with whom he was in touch with.

The PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Centre for Historical Studies has been booked for sedition and other charges in several states after videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches, made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), were circulated on the social media.

An FIR was registered against him by the Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

