Sharjeel Imam Admits Viral Video Genuine, Believes India Should Be Islamic State: Delhi Police Sources

Sharjeel Imam Arrested (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, January 30: In what can lead to more trouble for Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam, Delhi police sources said that sedition accused Imam is highly radicalized and believes that India should be an Islamic state. He also admitted that the no tampering has been done to the viral video. However, he said that his ‘cut off Assam’ statement was taken out of context. His video is being sent to Forensic Science Lab. Sharjeel Imam, JNU Student, Arrested From Bihar's Jahanabad Over 'Cut Off Assam From India' Remark.

Imam, who is currently in custody of Delhi Police, was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad. Police sources told news agency ANI that they are examining his connections the Islamic Youth Federation and the Popular Front of India. His social media accounts are also being examined. Sharjeel Imam Arrest: Delhi Police Gets Transit Remand of JNU Student by Jehanabad Court For Making Inflammatory Speech.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi Police Sources: Police are also examining Sharjeel Imam's connections with Islamic Youth Federation & Popular Front of India. He has said he has no remorse over his arrest. All his videos are being sent to Forensic Science Lab & his social media accounts are being examined. https://t.co/NV9DzoFVhf pic.twitter.com/gxc0i8R0JL — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

A series of clips have gone viral on social media in which JNU student is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he can be heard saying. Said to be in the early thirties, Imam has a degree from IIT Mumbai and later moved to JNU in Delhi.